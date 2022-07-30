FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 298,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 564,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 191,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

