Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 1st

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

