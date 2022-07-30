Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 399,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.10.
Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.