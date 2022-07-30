Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 399,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 999,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

