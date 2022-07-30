FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-$0.25 EPS.

FORM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 883,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FormFactor by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

