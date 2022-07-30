FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

