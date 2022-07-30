Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fortive by 884.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 8.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

