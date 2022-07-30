Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Fortive Stock Up 3.2 %

FTV stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

