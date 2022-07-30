Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion. Fortive also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.07-3.13 EPS.

Fortive Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE FTV traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Fortive

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fortive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $308,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.