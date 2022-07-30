ForTube 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.27 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $6.27 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,005.03 or 1.00046587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

