Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. Forward Air also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.88-1.92 EPS.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 128,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.45. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $6,184,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $5,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

