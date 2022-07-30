Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Plans GBX 0.20 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

FOXT stock opened at GBX 44.05 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £139.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.71. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.02 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($65,783.13). In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £54,600 ($65,783.13). Also, insider Peter Rollings acquired 20,149 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,865.56 ($10,681.40). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 197,836 shares of company stock worth $7,590,227.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

