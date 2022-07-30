Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Frontier Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Frontier Group

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Stories

