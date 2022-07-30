Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Frontline Stock Performance
FRO stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
