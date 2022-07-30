FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $36.75.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

