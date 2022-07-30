FTX Token (FTT) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $111.44 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $32.14 or 0.00130967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,541.00 or 0.99987059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,712,739 coins and its circulating supply is 134,843,402 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

