Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

