Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Head-To-Head Review

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fury Gold Mines and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 279.67%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% NovaGold Resources N/A -65.02% -24.43%

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -2.96 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.14) -34.85

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

