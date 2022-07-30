Gaj Finance Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $14,714.55 and approximately $214.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
