Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.48. 135,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 279,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

