GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Up 214.2% in July

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 266,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.