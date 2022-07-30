GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Up 214.2% in July

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 266,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.80.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
