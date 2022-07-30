Gas Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Gas has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00011911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

