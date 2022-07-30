General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $28,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $226.67 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

