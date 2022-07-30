General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.54. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

