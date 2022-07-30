GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,402 iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000.

Shares of XJH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

