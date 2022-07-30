GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,402 iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of XJH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.