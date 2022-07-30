GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $315.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,501,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,730,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

