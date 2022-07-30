GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 295,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

