GenWealth Group Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after buying an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 218,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

