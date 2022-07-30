Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMPUF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:GMPUF opened at $4.65 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

