Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $795,222.71 and $1,552.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.56 or 1.00000411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00130979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.