Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Trading Up 2.8%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

