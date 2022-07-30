Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the June 30th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BOTZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 346,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,874. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

