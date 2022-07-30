GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.50.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

