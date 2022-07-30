GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.50.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

