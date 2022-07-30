GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.50.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
