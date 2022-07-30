Goldcoin (GLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,413.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,413.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00257996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

