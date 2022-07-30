Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.12. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

