Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp Stock Performance

Shares of GHMP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 6,088,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Good Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About Good Hemp

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

