Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp Stock Performance
Shares of GHMP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 6,088,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Good Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
About Good Hemp
