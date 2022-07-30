GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of GoodRx worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $15,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDRX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.