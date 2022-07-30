Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 397,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,949 over the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

