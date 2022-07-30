Governor DAO Achieves Market Cap of $630,655.27 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $630,655.27 and $23,626.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

