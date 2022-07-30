Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given “Maintains” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their maintains rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.