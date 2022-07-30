Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00260476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.