Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $477.10 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average of $477.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

