Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $53.91 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.