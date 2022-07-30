Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,124 shares of company stock worth $4,505,729 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

