Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

IFF opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

