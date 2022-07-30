Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.
Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BATT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.78.
