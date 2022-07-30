Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

SBAC stock opened at $335.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.