Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

