Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

