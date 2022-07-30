Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 132,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

