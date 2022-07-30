Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,573 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,098,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $854.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.